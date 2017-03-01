× App helps visitors explore, support Illinois historic sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Visitors to Illinois historic sites may now use an online app to learn more about the sites or donate to them.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency says its new “Experience History” app is now available for download.

The app lists all historic sites, with photos and background on each one. It also allows people to make a donation or payment electronically.

Heidi Brown-McCreery is director of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. She says the app is “a great example of using innovation to celebrate Illinois’ rich history in a contemporary format.”

Brown-McCreery says the app also gives visitors a convenient way to show support and appreciation for a site _ even if they’re not carrying cash.

The app can be downloaded by visiting the Apple Store or Google Play.