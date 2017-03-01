× Damage assessment continues in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) – Authorities are still tallying the damage the day after a deadly tornado tore through the Perryville area, leaving behind major destruction.

The emergency management director for the area said some 40 homes in the entire Perryville area were either destroyed or seriously damaged by the tornado, but that number could rise.

The twister hit just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, carving out a 13-mile damage path. Dozens of homes were destroyed and approximately 60 families were affected.

Sergeant Al Nothum with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said one man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 55 was picked up by the tornado and rolled over several times. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Travis M. Koenig from Perryville.

In addition to the one death, authorities tell us between 10 and 20 people suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said the tornado sirens provided residents enough of a warning to retreat into their basements for the duration of the storm.