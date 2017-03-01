Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THURSDAY…March 2, 2017

The northwest flow is in play today and into Friday…sending a dry cold front our way late Thursday…resulting in some bouncing temperatures…into the mid to upper 50’s Thursday with sunshine…windy again especially late morning and afternoon…then cold Thursday night down to 28 degrees and only in the 40’s on Friday…then up we go again…into the 60’s over the weekend…sunshine on Saturday…mostly cloudy with spotty rain on Sunday…it will not be much…mild into early next week.