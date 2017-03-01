Daylight reveals extent of tornado damage near Perryville, MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) - Meteorologist Chris Higgins was on the scene shortly after strong winds blew cars and trucks off I-55 near mile marker 135 at around 8pm Tuesday. He is still in the area early Wednesday morning to survey the damage in the daylight.

Higgins says there was a lot of confusion after the tornado hit. He saw crushed cars and heard people screaming and yelling. Many of the crushed cars came from a salvage yard. Despite the extreme damage, he says it was not as bad on I-55 as it appeared in the dark.

A maintenance building and a mobile home at the salvage yard are destroyed. Trees are down in the area and debris is everywhere.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that around 50 percent of winter tornadoes are category EF2 or stronger. He believes that this tornado will fall into that category.