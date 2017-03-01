× Deer meat donations help fight hunger in Pike County, Ill.

BARRY, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois hunting program is helping to feed the hungry in Pike County.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reported last week that Access Illinois Outdoors recently donated 10,000 pounds of deer meat to two food pantries.

A pantry manager in Barry says the meat will make a difference in many peoples’ lives. She predicts it will help feed the 400 families her pantry serves each month for six weeks.

Pike County has the highest poverty rate in the West-Central Illinois region. Access Illinois Outdoors has contributed as much as 15,000 pounds of meat to pantries there in the past.

But declining deer harvests mean pantries get less now. And the program received no support this year from the Sportsmen Against Hunger organization. It met its goal with increased support from community donations.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com