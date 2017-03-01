Lightning strike destroys roof of Chesterfield home

Firefighters were called to a house fire at about 5 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported flames coming from the second floor of a home on Chaise Ridge road.
When firefighters arrived, flames filled the entire second floor. No one was home at the time. Investigators believe a lightning strike started the fire.
It took the firefighters about 90 minutes to put out the flames.
The structure is expected to be a total loss. Even with strong winds, the fire did not spread to nearby homes.
38.663108 -90.577067