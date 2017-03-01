× Man gets 25 years in prison for Missouri shooting death

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) – An eastern Missouri man has been ordered to spend a quarter century in prison in connection with a shooting death two years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Thomas Harris of Festus was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County.

Harris was convicted in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say he killed Dion Robinson of De Soto in February 2015 after police said Robinson went to a girlfriend’s house and wouldn’t leave.

Court documents alleged that the woman called Harris for help, and that Robinson grabbed a cellphone from the woman before Harris shot him.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch