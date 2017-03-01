× Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have voted against a proposal to ban discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Senators voted 20-10 against the protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people early Wednesday morning. The plan would have banned discrimination against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp pitched adding the measure to a Republican bill to make it more difficult to sue for discrimination.

The underlying legislation would have required plaintiffs bringing discrimination lawsuits to prove that race, religion, sex or other protected status was the sole reason for discrimination or being fired, not just a contributing factor.

Democrats criticized the bill for hours Tuesday before hammering out a compromise early Wednesday morning to scale it back. It received initial approval in a voice vote.