One dead after Perryville tornado; 8-10 homes destroyed

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Picking up the pieces in Perryville. A tornado roared into town Tuesday night. The twister that carved a path of destruction across the community. The severe storm leaves at least one person dead.

FOX 2's Chris Regnier is near I-55 just north of the Perryville city limits. Authorities say a total of eight to ten homes have been destroyed, about 20 others as well as some barns have been damaged.

The twister hit about 8pm, carving out 13 mile damage path around Perryville. Sergeant Al Nothum with the Missouri Highway Patrol says one man was killed when the car he was driving on I-55 was picked up by the tornado and rolled over several times. The man was thrown from the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothum says big rigs were blown over on the interstate and a dozen cars from a nearby salvage yard were picked up by the twister and thrown onto the highway. The interstate was completely shut down for some time while crews got the cars off the interstate.

In addition to the one death, authorities say at least ten others were hurt. We're told none of the injuries is life threatening, although two people were rescued from rubble.

Rescue crews from the St. Louis area were called in to help search through debris. At this point, authorities believe everyone has been accounted for.