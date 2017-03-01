× Ottawa firefighter charged in 11-year-old murder case

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP)–A LaSalle County grand jury has indicted an Ottawa, Illinois firefighter on first-degree murder charges in the 2006 death of his wife.

Kenneth Cusick was indicted Tuesday and arrested by Ottawa police at a tavern he owns. He is being held in lieu of $5 million bond at the LaSalle County Jail.

Cusick’s wife, 32-year-old Tracy Lynn Cusick, was found dead in her home’s bathroom on Jan. 17, 2006.

An initial autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of Tracy Lynn Cusick’s death. However, the coroner did not rule on the manner of death. A coroner’s jury in 2011 ruled her death a homicide.

Last year, current State’s Attorney Karen Donnelly made a campaign promise to bring the Cusick case immediately to a grand jury.

It wasn’t immediately known if Cusick has legal representation.