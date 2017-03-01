Rescuers and local officials say the damage and destruction could have been worse in EF3 tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) - The first call came in around 8 p.m. Tuesday night of several overturned vehicles on I-55 at Perryville.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and killed, he’s been identified as 24-year-old Travis Koenig of Perryville. About 12 people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from a hospital.

The damage assessment is still underway but Perry county officials say about 15 to 30 homes were destroyed more than 100 damaged.

Most of the damage done in northwest Perryville near Highway 61 and Moore Drive. National Weather Service teams are on ground in Perryville have classified the tornado as an EF 2 or EF 3 category that was about a half mile to three quarters of a mile wide. The twister stayed on the ground for 13 to 15 miles.

Emergency crews were quick to respond with search and rescue teams checking twice through the debris from last night through Wednesday. Officials say the power of the storm could have led to many serious injuries and more deaths.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens arrived in Perryville late Wednesday afternoon to inspect the damage and to tell residents that state resources will be made available to them to help get them back on their feet.