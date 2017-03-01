St. Louis 2017 ‘Fish Fry Finder’ map

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Looking for something to freshen up your Fridays this Lent? Our “Fish Fry Finder” is an easy way to find dinner. This map and directory lists fish frys in the St. Louis region. Check the map regularly to find a new dining location.

Don't see your fish fry on the list? Register here

MAP:

ST. LOUIS FISH FRIES:

A fish fry is a meal containing battered or breaded fried fish. It usually also includes french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, lemon slices, tartar sauce, hot sauce, malt vinegar and dessert. Some Native American versions are cooked by coating fish with semolina and egg yolk.

Fish is often served on Friday nights during Lent as a restaurant special or through church fundraisers. Beer is a common beverage of choice to accompany a fish fry. A fish fry may include potato pancakes (with accompanying side dishes of sour cream or applesauce) and sliced caraway rye bread if served in a German restaurant or area.

A Shore Lunch is traditional in the northern United States and Canada. For decades outdoor enthusiasts have been cooking their catch on the shores of their favorite lakes.

Fish fries are very common in the Midwestern and northeastern regions of the United States. This is especially true for predominantly Roman Catholic communities on Fridays during Lent, when regulations call for abstinence from most meat products.

The tradition of Christians fasting on Fridays to recognize Jesus’s crucifixion on Good Friday dates to the first century CE. Fish had been associated with religious holidays even in pre-Christian times. The first mention of fish in connection with Lent comes from Socrates of Constantinople, a church historian in the third and fourth centuries who spoke of abstaining from meat and meat products (such as cheese and eggs) during the 40 days of Lent. The custom was mentioned by Pope Gregory I, who was elected in 590, and was later incorporated into canon law. Roman Catholic tradition has been that the flesh of warm-blooded animals is off limits on Fridays, although the 1983 Code of Canon Law provided for alternative observances of the Friday penance.

McDonald’s addition of the Filet-o-Fish to its menu occurred when a Cincinnati franchise was struggling to sell hamburgers on Fridays during Lent.

