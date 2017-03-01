× St. Louis Zoo needs your vote to win ‘Best U.S. Zoo’ title

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – USA Today has nominated the St. Louis Zoo to the 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest for “Best Zoo” in the United States. They have been been chosen by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.

The St. Louis Zoo won USA Today’s award for “Best Free Attraction in the Nation” in 2016. They won the contest by getting the most votes. The Zoo needs your vote again to win in 2017. You can vote once per day until March 27. The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, March 31.

What makes a Zoo, “America’s Favorite?” USA Today says:

“The nation’s best zoological facilities ensure animal care, welfare and enrichment come first, while still facilitating meaningful animal encounters with the public to help support wildlife and the wild places of the world.”

The St. Louis Zoo is described by USA Today as:

“Situated within the nation’s largest urban park, the free-to-the-public St. Louis Zoo features a stunning diversity of animals – more than 600 species in total. The zoo is divided into six zones, including Lakeside Crossing where the award-winning Sea Lion Sound combines a stellar exhibit experience with educational presentations and shows. At River’s Edge, visitors journey along the Amazon backwaters in South America, through the African savanna, across North American wetlands and deep into an Asian forest to see everything from hippos, African dogs and hyenas to giant anteaters and Andean bears.”

The St. Louis Zoo posted this message to Facebook: