ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Sicily's Mount Etna continues to erupt with fountains of lava creating a spectacular show. The lava flows started Monday night.

At this point the eruptions don't present a danger to people or property.

At just under 11,000 feet, Etna is Europe's most active volcano. Hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to Sicily to see Etna's craters. The first recorded observation of Etna's eruptions dates way back to 425 BC.