Trout season opens in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Trout season s officially underway in Missouri. The horn sounded at 6:30am Wednesday at Missouri’s four trout parks, Maramec Spring, Bennett Spring, Roaring River, and Montauk.

The Missouri Department of Conservation operates trout hatcheries at all four parks. The trout season runs through the end of October.