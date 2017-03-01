× Missouri Botanical Garden needs your vote for ‘Best in the US’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Botanical Garden needs your vote. USA Today’s panel of experts nominated the St. Louis institution in their reader’s choice award for Favorite Botanical Garden. MOBOT is one of 20 gardens on the list.

The “Best of the US” contest is asking Americans to vote their favorite botanical garden. You can once per day until polls close on Monday, March 27. The winners will be announced on Friday, March 31.

USA Today describes the garden as:

“The Missouri Botanical Garden, the oldest continuously operated botanical garden in the nation, was founded in 1859 as a center for conservation and education. Today, the 79-acre garden includes Henry Shaw’s original 1850 estate home, a 14-acre Japanese strolling garden and one of the largest collections of rare and endangered orchids on the planet. Other highlights include the Chinese Garden, Victorian District, English Woodland Garden and the William T. Kemper Center for Home Gardening.”

Vote for the Missouri Botanical Garden in USA Today’s “10 Best” poll and make St. Louis #1.