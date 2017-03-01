Woman thanks security company for saving family’s lives during home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – No one can underestimate the importance of first responders, especially after Tuesday night’s severe weather and deadly tornadoes. A Florissant homeowner said first responders and her home security company saved her family's lives.

After hearing her smoke detectors and realizing her home was on fire, Tabitha Taylor was rattled. She didn't even think to call the fire department.

However, she did hit her ADT Security button for help. ADT confirmed the fire and contacted the Florissant Valley Fire Department.

“You're panicking, not thinking clearly, and so it’s really devastating,” Taylor said.

Firefighters were at Taylor’s home in about a minute and saved her house. More importantly, they saved the lives of all five people sleeping inside the residence. On Wednesday, Taylor publicly thanked the Florissant Valley Fire Department, her insurance agent, and the ADT phone reps from Pennsylvania who helped her.

“The fact she had working smoke detectors is a godsend and that’s what fire districts preach through the country; that detectors save lives,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Flauter, Florissant Valley Fire Department.

This combined effort provided a happy ending, but it serves as a reminder that someone dies in a house fire every 2.5 hours in America.

“In Missouri this year, so far nine people have died in house fires,” Flauter said. “We had an issue in the city where we had fatalities with a house fire.”