BBB offers advice to those seeking damage repair contractors

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tuesday night, severe thunderstorms and a few tornadoes swept the St. Louis area causing damage to houses, businesses and cars. After devastating destruction, ‘fly-by-night’ contractors will go door to door, offering help to clean up debris and fix homes. However, once they receive the initial deposit, they do little to no work to assist the home owner.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers several tips for those looking for repair contractors. These include being cautious of door-to-door salesman using high pressure sales tactics, asking whether the contractor meets licensing requirements set by the state, county or city and read the contract before signing.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau joins us for tips for those suffering storm damage and unlicensed contractor scams.

For more information, visit www.bbb.org.