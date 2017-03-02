Belleville police investigate fatal dog abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – It’s a case of extreme animal abuse in Belleville.

Someone stabbed and strangled a dog. Its body was discovered Thursday morning, authorities said.

Belleville police posted photos of the dog on their Facebook page. The photos do not show the abuse. They do show the defining characteristics police hope will help identify this poor dog and the person who killed her.

A city worker found the 1 or 2-year-old black female pit bull or pit bull mix around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area in the 400 block of Catawba, located behind the former Stag Brewery.

Police posted a photo of a similar dog, which, like the dog that was killed, had white fur on its chest and under its chin.

The photos of the deceased dog show only its nails, painted pink and yellow, and a patch of white fur on its shoulder.

Animal advocates joined police in calling for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

“Really crack down on animal cruelty and get people punished to the extent that they can. They would probably get a lot of people off the streets that would go on to do other things,” said Michelle Walpole of the St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates.

“I mean to the point that you can’t show a picture that’s pretty bad,” said Sheila Ford, one of the group’s founders.

Police also posted gruesome details: the dog appeared to have multiple stab wounds with evidence of strangulation as well. The dog did not have a microchip, was not spayed, and had never borne a litter.

“Studies have shown that people practice on animals. Once they’re finished with animals they’ve perfected their skills of hurting an animal, they’re going to move on to a person,” Ford said. “I was appalled by what I saw that somebody had so brutally murdered an animal.”

The dog could also have been wearing a black leather collar and a white flea collar, police said.

Anyone with information on this case, call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.