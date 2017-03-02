Clean up, recovery efforts continue in Perryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI)-The clean up goes on today in Perryville, Missouri and in Illinois communities damaged by Tuesday night's tornadoes. There's no school again as students join in the cleanup efforts.

Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed. The disaster quickly turned into an opportunity for people to help their neighbors.

Buchheit Supply donated tarps to cover damaged rooftops. Other area businesses also pitched in to help. The Vintage Room went from an empty event space to being filled with donations of the basics, including food, clothing, hygiene products and children's toys.

Teachers and Girl Scouts spent their day washing storm victims clothes. The volunteers say this is the Perryville way.