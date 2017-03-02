Community mourns loss of Perryville man killed in tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) – As Perryville, Missouri cleans up after Tuesday night’s tornado, the community is also preparing for a funeral.

A white cross stands along Interstate 55 where 24-year-old Travis Koenig was killed when the tornado struck. Koenig was driving with a friend. His friend survived.

Koenig is the only person who lost his life in the Perryville tornado.

“There’s nothing that any of us can say that’s going to make Travis’s death ok,” said Father Milton Ryan, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

Koenig was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul congregation. He was an avid hunter and loved life and the outdoors. He was also a maintenance technician at Unilever in Sikeston.

“He was just a teddy bear. Everybody loves Travis,” Father Milton said.

While the community and family mourned the loss of Travis, Father Milton said his death is reminding people of what’s truly important.

“We want to honor him and thank God for the message that his death has brought to all of us. There are things more important than houses and businesses,” said Father Milton.

Visitation will be held at Young & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, March 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with a rosary at 8:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.