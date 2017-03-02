Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY…March 3, 2017

Chilly times with lots of sunshine on Friday…the northwest flow sending a cold front by late Thursday and reinforcing the cooler flow…nothing extreme…just chilly but at least the winds will be light…then up we go again…into the 60’s over the weekend…sunshine on Saturday…looks windy again…it is March…mostly cloudy on Sunday…mid to upper 60’s…Monday looks mostly cloudy and mild…with periods of rain and a few storms Monday night and Tuesday