Hundreds of volunteers cleaning up tornado damage in Perry County

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) - Two days after a tornado tore a 15 mile path, another force descends on Perry County. Hundreds showed up Thursday to help clean up after 180 homes suffered damages from strong winds.

There is a massive cleanup operation underway in the Moore subdivision. There are close to 400 volunteers helping families who lost just about everything.

The National Weather Service said the tornado in Perry County had winds of 115 mph and higher. Left behind are scattered debris and homes ripped off their foundations.

Authorities say the storm itself was moving at about 60 mph leaving a nearly a 15 mile path of destruction. Hundreds of people from across the area gathered at the Perry County Community Center to volunteer to help total strangers.

A Perryville man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 55. The vehicle was picked up by the tornado. At least 12 others have minor injuries.

Volunteers will meet again on Saturday to help clean up debris scattered throughout neighborhoods in Perry County. Volunteers should meet at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Dr.) to register at 9am.

Donations of non-perishable food from individuals can also be dropped off at Immanuel Lutheran Church (453 N. West St.) Friday, March 3rd from 10am-12pm.