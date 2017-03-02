× Illinois Senate returns to work after budget deal fizzles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois Senate returns to work a day after acrimony over a failed attempt to reach a budget compromise.

The long-anticipated “grand bargain” fizzled Wednesday. It’s a wide-ranging deal negotiated by Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont.

Cullerton intended to call critical parts of it for a Wednesday vote. Senators would have had to vote up or down on an income tax increase, property tax freeze and more.

Cullerton pulled the plug. He says GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner talked Republicans out of voting in favor.

Rauner and Republicans say there was no pressure brought to bear. But none disputes lackluster support.

Republicans want a permanent property tax freeze _ not temporary as proposed. And they say a school-funding revamp needs more work.