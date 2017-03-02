Makeena mobile app offers discounts on healthy, sustainable products

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Organic, locally grown, BPA free and fair trade products are trending items; but while they are trending, they are significantly more expensive than other brands. Makeena was created to combat the expensive store prices by offering an affordable way to purchase these items.

Makeena is a free, mobile app and website designed to make health and wellness products more affordable. The program does this through cash back incentives, rebates and hundreds of coupons through their purchase of commonkindness.com. Some of these items include baby products, food, household items and health and beauty supplies.

Karen Frame from Makeena joins us for more on how you can save on these healthy lifestyle and sustainable products.

For more information, visit www.makeena.com or www.commonkindness.com.