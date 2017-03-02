× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 67% off hairspray, dry shampoo

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Some people wait for this deal on hairspray all year long. It’s the annual Hairspray Event going on right now at Beauty Brands online.

Save up to 67 percent on hairspray and dry shampoo with prices starting as low as $7.99. Plus when you purchase three of the sale products, you’ll get a free full size sexy hair leave in conditioner valued at $17.99.

Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with your purchase of $50 or more.

To shop visit: beautybrands.com