Protecting voters, integrity of upcoming city elections

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney wants to maintain the integrity of the elections and says she’s putting people in place to help make that happen.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says her office will take steps to make sure voters have their voices heard without interference. During elections, the office will have a hotline open with two attorneys on standby to take calls from anyone having problems with criminal activity during the voting process.

“If you see behavior inside of the voting location, call (the) board of elections, my office, or police. Altering ballots, unregistered voters in the city who lie in the county, someone who has been intimidated not to vote,” Gardner said.

If you believe yourself to be a victim of a crime during the March 7 election, you can call 314-622-4941. Those phones will be manned that evening and callers should get a response within 30 minutes. After election day, callers will still be able to leave messages. The circuit attorney’s office will launch investigations into claims if needed.