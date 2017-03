× Shots fired at St. Louis County officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Two suspects are on the run after firing shots at St. Louis County police detectives Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

The detectives were processing a vehicle that had been used in a crime when shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.