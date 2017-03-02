SSM Health Medical Minute – When are ear tubes necessary?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Painful ear infections are a rite of passage for children. By the age of five, nearly every child has experienced at least one episode. Most ear infections either resolve on their own (viral) or are effectively treated by antibiotics (bacterial). But sometimes, ear infections and/or fluid in the middle ear may become a chronic problem leading to other issues, such as hearing loss, behavior, and speech problems. In these cases, insertion of an ear tube by otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat surgeon) may be considered.

Dr. Adrienne Childers, SLUCare otolaryngologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, talks about identifying factors, risks, and solutions involves with ear infections.