St. Ann police warn pet owners over disease-spreading raccoons

ST. ANN, MO (KTVI) - St. Ann police are warning dog and cat owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated concerning a deadly disease appearing in the city.

In the past week, the St. Ann Police Department found two raccoons that tested positive for distemper.

“This raccoon had a wound on its side that was obviously infected and had some drainage from its nose and eyes,” said Mary Kay Nolen, a police spokeswoman.

Authorities had to put down both animals, Nolen said. The raccoons were in a horrible state of suffering.

Distemper is easily spread. Humans can contract it, but not get sick. However, they can easily infect their own pet.

“It’s a cruel, cruel disease and your dog will likely die from it," Nolen said. "The best thing to do if you animals is to get them vaccinated.”