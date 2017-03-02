St. Charles Family Arena hosts annual children’s consignment sale

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – More than 18 years ago, the Recycled Kids Consignment Sale started in a small home in O’Fallon. Now, they have grown significantly in size and moved into the St. Charles Family Arena for the annual consignment sale.

There will be racks upon racks of great deals on children’s clothes, toys and much more without the garage sale hassle. Plus, the money raised benefits the local businesses as well as local charities.

Becky Brooks with the Recycled Kids Consignment Sale joins us for more information on this weekend’s event.

For more information, visit www.recycledkidssale.com or www.stlmoms.com.

Recycled Kids Consignment Sale

Today 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Charles Family Arena

2002 Arena Parkway