St. Clair County taxpayers shell out big bucks for East St. Louis Election Board

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KTVI) - Taxpayers are shelling out big bucks so East Louis can have its own election board.

All the other cities and towns in St. Clair County let the county clerk’s office handle their elections to save money.

Not only are East St. Louis voters paying for the election board, but St. Clair County taxpayers have to pay, too.

The City of East St. Louis pays about $391,000. St. Clair County taxpayers shell out $107,000 to run the East St. Louis Election Board.

East St. Louis voters have twice voted down changing the current setup, even though it would save money that could be used for more vital needs in the cash-strapped city.