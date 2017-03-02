St. Louis County officer going to Europe for Special Olympics torch run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – A St. Louis County police sergeant is getting ready to take off on a torch run throughout Europe.

“Vienna is the one you hear the most about. But I tell you, looking at the photos of all these cities nestled in the mountains is beautiful and I can’t wait to see them all,” said Sergeant Mark Koeller.

Koeller will see and run through 47 European cities and town squares in just two weeks’ time. All part of the law enforcement torch run for the Special Olympics, with the flame of hope being taken by Koeller to the Winter Games in Austria.

“So much in law enforcement we’re dealing with everybody when they’re in crisis and I really wanted to have an effect on someone’s life who wasn’t in crisis,” Koeller said.

For the last 17 years, Koeller has been involved in the law enforcement torch runs through Missouri and Illinois.

Koeller is still raising funds for the Special Olympics and his torch run trip in the next two weeks, a whirlwind adventure that will take him and his message across the Atlantic Ocean.