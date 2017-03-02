St. Louis’ largest Easter egg hunt takes place April 15

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis area’s largest Easter egg hunt is set for April 15, which aims to raise money for cancer research. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Hunt for a Cure includes a hunt of 75,000 eggs pony rides, petting zoo and a visit from the LLS Bunny.

Top fundraisers will receive certain benefits at the event such as the LLS Bunny reading in the child’s class, a carriage ride with the bunny or being one of the first to take a picture with him. There is a $12 family fee for the event, as well as the option to sponsor a family in a local children’s hospital for another $12.

Executive Director of Hunt for a Cure Debbie Kersting, along with Honored Hero TJ and LLS Bunny, join us for more on the area’s largest Easter egg hunt.

For more information, visit www.events.lls.org/pages/gat/Hunt2017 or call 314-590-2250.

Hunt for a Cure

Saturday, April 15th

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Queeny Park