St. Louis man captures glowing tree after lightning strike on video

ST. LOUIS, MO – A Boulevard Heights man caught something spooky on camera. Jim Probst was taking his dog for an early morning walk on Wednesday and spotted smoke rising from the Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. The Riverfront Times reports that he came across a smoldering tree. It was hit by a lightning strike a few hours earlier. The embers inside the trunk were glowing red.

What exactly happens when lightning strikes a tree? The most serious damage comes from the thunder. The explosive shock wave radiates from the lightning’s path. Additional tree damage can be caused by steam explosions from water just inside the bark. The most visible result of a lightning shock wave is the splitting open of bark and shallow radial cracking of the wood directly beneath the lightning path.

The tree is still standing in the cemetery. A neighbor posted a pic of the scarred tree to the neighborhood Facebook page. Experts say that, “Most trees along a lightning strike path are not killed. More than 20% of trees along a lightning path carry no visible injuries at all.”