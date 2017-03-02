× Start national nutrition month with the benefits of dairy

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This week marks the start to National Nutrition Month and this year, the motto is ‘put your best fork forward.’ This starts with the healthy benefits of dairy.

Milk is the original clean, healthy eating food. Three key tips for using dairy as your solution to eating healthy are inspect the ingredient label, examine the benefits of bone health and explore dairy’s versatility.

Jessica Mackey, a registered dietitian with the Midwest Dairy Council, joins us for more on National Nutrition Month, benefits of dairy and a demonstration of Rainbow and Fruit Cheese Kabobs.

For more information, visit www.midwestdairy.com.

Rainbow Fruit and Cheese Kabobs

8 (8-inch or longer) straws

6 ounces Monterey cheese, cut into 18 cubes

½ cup strawberry halves

½ cup cantaloupe, cut into Â¾-inch cubes

½ cup pineapple, cut into Â¾-inch cubes

1 kiwifruit, peeled and cut into 6 pieces

¼ cup blueberries

6 purple grapes

Directions

To make a rainbow for each ‘kabob’, thread onto a straw a piece of cheese, a strawberry halve, a cantaloupe cube, a pineapple cube, another piece of cheese, a piece of kiwi, 2 blueberries, a grape and another piece of cheese. Repeat pattern with remaining straws.