Students get to leave school, grab lunch with Ballwin police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - Leaving school for an off-campus lunch is a rare treat for any student; rarer still when the school grants you permission to do so.

Eighth-grade students from Selvidge Middle School got to spend their lunch hour with Ballwin’s finest as a reward for good behavior.

“It’s a fun thing to get out with kids and they earned the right to be here by doing good at lunch for their behavior,” said Officer Michael Hitchcock, Ballwin Police Department. “So this is a reward.”

This program started last month when some eighth-grade girls asked Officer Hitchcock, the school resource officer and Ballwin police officer, to take them to lunch and Principal Dr. Mike Anselmo signed off on it.

“He's always looking for ways to connect with kids as best possible, so the lunch seemed like a no-brainer,” Hitchcock said.

The Ballwin police say they want the kids to trust them and know they will be looking out for them. They want to teach them how to be a positive part of a successful community.

Once kids are selected to go each month, Officer Hitchcock speaks with their parents to get permission and then sets a date. The kids’ parents ultimately are paying for the lunch trip.

“I’m a human being, not just a uniform,” Hitchcock said. “I’m a heart behind a badge and they are young men of value who need to be shown that by adults that they have value in this world.”

When Officer Hitchcock isn’t working at Selvidge, he is working the Ballwin beat. He also calls these lunches recruiting for future positions in the force.