Students rejoice after teachers’ jobs saved at O’Fallon Township High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, IL (KTVI) - A sigh of relief for some teachers at O'Fallon Township High School whose jobs were on the chopping block.

This comes after O’Fallon District 203 School Board announced budget cuts earlier this week.

According to Superintendent Darcy Benway, O’Fallon District 3 has been in a budget deficit for eight years. She said a lot of factors on the state and local level have put the school in this position.

In their first meeting Tuesday night, the district was dealing with making a reduction of $1 million to its 2017-18 school year budget, but on Thursday it came down to a little over $600,000.

The revised plan includes the intent to reinstate the early bird program, a guidance counselor position, no reduction to the administrative position for coordinator of student services, restoring a library, and a music teacher position, which received the biggest applause inside a packed multi-purpose room at the high school Wednesday night.

The board had also previously considered cutting the swimming and lacrosse programs, but the two sports were not included in the deficit-reduction plan and will not be impacted next year.

"Mostly everything that we have now is being maintained," said Benway. "It's just reducing the number of sections. For example, if we have 10 Algebra I sections, we might have nine or eight Algebra sections, but we are maintaining the class sizes that have been in existence, which is important for our students and their learning."

"It's been a stressful week when you are not sure that you or your job is in danger," said music teacher Crissy Nordic. "But it was a big relief and furthermore, the students it's all about them, they were amazing this week."

Benway said there is still a long way to go with ways to handle the budget deficit, which she said needs the involvement of legislators in Springfield.

"Certainly, we have a big elephant out there with some financial issues looming," she said. “And we just took a small bite of the elephant instead of the bigger bite and we are all going to get together and collaborate to figure out how to tackle the elephant as we move forward."