Top official of struggling Missouri prison system to retire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A top administrator in Missouri’s troubled prison system is preparing to retire after more than 40 years on the job.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dave Dormire, director of the adult institutions division, will step down April 1.

His resignation from a job with a $92,000 annual salary comes amid scrutiny of the agency after a wave of discrimination and harassment lawsuits came to light last year.

Missouri lawmakers blasted the department last week during a hearing into the allegations, calling the agency “dysfunctional” when it comes to addressing male correctional officers’ harassment of female officers within some of the more than 20 adult prisons.

Dormire’s retirement is the latest high-profile resignation at the department. Former Director George Lombardi left in December after serving in the position for eight years.