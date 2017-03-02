Washington Park Cemetery photo exhibit at Sheldon Art Galleries

Posted 11:40 pm, March 2, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A special exhibit called, 'Higher Ground: Honoring Washington Park Cemetery, Its People and Place,' opens Friday at the Sheldon Art Galleries. An opening reception is being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the galleries are open until 9 p.m.

Family members who have loved ones buried at the historic cemetery are encouraged to bring pictures of their loved one to be placed on a memorial wall.

The exhibit, which features work by Jennifer Colten, Denise Ward Brown, and Dail Chambers, will be on display bout six months.