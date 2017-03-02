Watch live: Video shows pregnant giraffe’s labor at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress as normal as she nears giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, officials said Thursday.

It has been a week since thousands of people began tuning in to the park’s live stream, waiting for the baby calf to enter the world.

“A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but now acknowledgeable active labor at this time,” officials said on Facebook.

Park officials shared two photos of April from a week apart, showing April’s “growth is perhaps more noticeable when (compared) like this versus day to day.”

“There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing,” officials said.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday morning:

“Sorry for our delay! We were battered with storms and high winds last night. April is well and conditions remain the same from last evening. A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but no acknowledgeable active labor at this time. The photo shared today is from a fan. The shots are a week a part! Her growth is perhaps more noticeable when compare like this versus day to do. There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

More than 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

April is bigger and her belly has become “nice and tight,” Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook update on Tuesday.

The calf, which was generally on the left side of the giraffe’s stomach, shifted to proportionately take up her belly, the zoo said.

There have been “major changes” to the back end of April, an indication of how close she is to giving birth.

“April is well and is enjoying some early outside time before temperatures drop and storms move through later today into tomorrow,” park officials said Wednesday morning.