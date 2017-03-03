Belleza Salon celebrates 7th anniversary with casino night

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Belleza Salon in O’Fallon, Missouri is in their seventh year in business and to celebrate, the salon will host the Lucky 7 Casino Night.

The event will be held in the salon itself and transformed into a casino including blackjack and roulette tables with professional dealers, live music, food and drinks, gambling and chances to win prizes, discounts and retail items. Also, attendees have the opportunity to see the salon’s latest addition, the men’s barbering area.

Also, a portion of the proceeds from the event including business raffles and VIP raffle tickets will be donated to BackStoppers, INC.

Morgan Drawe, Robyn Clark and Justin Grey from Belleza Salon join us for more information on Belleza Salon’s Lucky 7 Casino Night.

For more information, visit http://www.bellezabridalandhairsalon.com or 636-300-3437.

Belleza Salon Lucky 7 Casino Night

March 4 from 4:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3449 Pheasant Meadows

O’Fallon, MO