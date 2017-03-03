Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND…March 4-5, 2017

A chilly start Saturday morning…but it is a day that is all about the south/southwest flow…a fast warm up…sunshine, windy and warm all afternoon…into the 60’s…more and more clouds sweep back in from the south…rising from Texas for Saturday night and Sunday…but lets keep it dry…still windy Sunday…about the same story on Monday…with periods of rain and a few storms Monday night and Tuesday…it does not look like a severe weather outbreak…then a little cooler Wednesday…pacific air not Canadian air.