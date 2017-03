Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI)- Ferguson police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 23-year-old Kourtney Edwards. She is 5'9", 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Edwards was last seen on Tuesday leaving home on north Harvey in Ferguson headed to work.

She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a Mizzou backpack.

Edwards is autistic and has Asperger's Syndrome.

If you see her, please call 9-1-1.