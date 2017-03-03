Health expert discusses colon cancer awareness month

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – March is colon cancer awareness month. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but it can be hard to detect to get ahead of it.

Some signs and symptoms of colon cancer include pain in your abdomen, changes in your bowel habits, feeling tired, unexplained weight loss or blood in your stool. The likelihood of a colon cancer diagnosis increases with age, so there are ways to screen the cancer to prevent it or if diagnosed, get ahead before it becomes a hard to attack situation.

Some of the methods include a colonoscopy, which is the most common procedure to test for colon cancer, a stool test looking for blood in the stool or a sigmoidoscopy, which checks the bottom of the large intestine.

Dr. Jean Wang, an associate professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine is here to talk about colon cancer awareness.

For more information, visit www.siteman.wustl.edu.