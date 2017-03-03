× Jeb Bush: School choice is in Missouri’s future

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush says the slew of school choice measures moving through the Missouri legislature are the future of education in the state.

The longtime school choice advocate met with lawmakers and Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday to talk about measures to expand charter schools, online education and education savings accounts, which give public dollars to parents through a bank account to use on educational expenses.

Under Bush’s leadership, Florida established the first voucher program in the nation. He also expanded Florida’s virtual schools program – now the largest in the country.

Opponents of choice measures in Missouri say that charter schools and virtual programs take money from traditional public classrooms and aren’t held accountable for student performance.