Local third graders request items for food pantry instead of birthday presents

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Most children request toys, clothes or electronics for their birthday. For Miles, Gray and Jack, who recently celebrated their ninth birthdays, they did not ask for the typical pile of presents. They asked guests attending their party to bring items for Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, the largest food pantry in St. Louis County.

Harvey Kornblum serves over 7,000 people a month from all backgrounds and faiths. They offer the opportunity to shop for 7 to 10 day supplies of food as well as on-site nutritionists. The food pantry is currently in need of canned or boxed foods such as peanut butter, vegetables, tuna, soup, and personal hygiene and beauty products.

JF & CF board member Carol Staenberg, Miles, Gray, Jack and their mothers join us for more on the food pantry and the boys’ fundraiser.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact Chelsey Banaskavich at 314-993-1000.

For more information on the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, contact Judy Berkowitz at jberkowitz@jfcs-stl.org or call 314-542-0400.