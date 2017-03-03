Magic House promotes fitness with Fit Kid Free Kid event

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Friday, March 3, to promote wellness and physical activity, The Magic House is partnering with St. Louis Children’s Hospital for Fit Kid: Free Kid. This event encourages children and parents to come to The Magic House and get active, while learning Irish dance moves in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day. The event is free of charge for children, but kids must do a little bit of work to get into the fun, heart pumping activities.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins us with Director of Marketing and Development of the Magic House Carrie Hutchcraft and the Clark Academy of Irish Dance for more on Fit Kid: Free Kid.

For more information, visit www.magichouse.org or call 314-822-8900.

Fit Kid: Free Kid

Today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Magic House

516 S. Kirkwood Road

Reservations required