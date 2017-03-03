× Man charged in Granite City stabbing death

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Granite City man Friday for allegedly stabbing his brother to death during an argument at their home.

According to court documents, the stabbing occurred March 1 around 8:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue.

Granite City police were dispatched to the residence for a “disturbance between family members.” When officers arrived at the home, they found Michael Ryan had been stabbed and was in critical condition. He was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police spoke with the victim’s brother, identified as 58-year-old Jerry Ryan, and took him into custody.

Ryan was charged with first-degree murder and remains jailed on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Ryan faces between 20 to 60 years in prison. He’ll have to serve 100 percent of that sentence.