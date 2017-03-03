× Man sentenced to 13 years in deadly Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in a deadly Kansas City crash.

Cedric Boyles, of Kansas City, was sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the June 2015 wreck that killed 47-year-old Jeffrey Shadlow. Court records say Boyles was speeding and failed to stop at a sign before broadsiding Shadlow’s vehicle. Shadlow died later at a hospital.

Prosecutors say elevated alcohol levels were detected in a sample of Boyles’ blood hours after the wreck.

Two children were in the backseat of Boyles vehicle at the time of the accident. He had a revoked drivers’ license with six prior convictions for operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked and two prior convictions for operating a vehicle without a license.